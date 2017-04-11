Man’s Body Found In Lake 4 Months After He Disappeared

April 11, 2017 9:17 PM
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – A body found in Lake Pueblo has been identified as the second of two people who disappeared while on a fishing trip in December.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says divers recovered the body of 61-year-old Frank Montoya on Tuesday.

Montoya and 57-year-old Kimberlie Temple, both of Aguilar, left on a fishing trip on Dec. 10 but didn’t return. Temple’s body was found in Lake Pueblo four days later but subsequent searches failed to locate Montoya or his boat.

On Monday, a Summit County rescue team using a submersible sonar located Montoya and the boat in 120 feet of water. Divers from the Colorado Springs Fire Department recovered the body Tuesday.

