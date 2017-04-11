10 Suspects In Court In Double Teen Murder

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– All 10 suspects in last month’s murder of two teens in El Paso County appeared in court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors filed first-degree murder charges for five of the 10 suspects.

The courtroom was filled with family members and friends of both the suspects and victims.

Gustavo Marquez, 19, was the first suspect arrested after the bodies of Natalie Partida and Derek Greer were found on the side of the road. They were found lying on the shoulder of Old Pueblo Road in rural El Paso County near the Pikes Peak International Raceway on March 12.

Their deaths have been ruled homicides, but authorities have withheld the cause pending completion of toxicology tests.

Marquez was advised of his official charges which include 17 counts including first-degree murder.

In court on Tuesday, the judge issued a gag order for eight of the 10 suspects.

Endo Velarde, 17, also appeared in court. He is the most recent suspect arrested. He turned himself into authorities on April 1. He is facing charges of attempting to influence a public official.

Carlos “Tink” Meza, 28, was taken into custody following an hours-long search just south of downtown Colorado Springs on March 31.

Breeana Dahlberg, 20, was arrested on charges of second-degree kidnapping that same day.

Angelita Prado, 21, was taken into custody March 29 on kidnapping charges related to the double homicide.

Alander Wilson, 43, was taken into custody on suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant in connection to the homicides.

Diego Chacon and Joseph Rodriquez, both 18, Marco Garcia-Bravo, 20, and Alexandra Romero, 21, were arrested less than two weeks after the homicides.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.