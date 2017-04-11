COMING UP: Denver Pioneers hockey championship celebration starts at 6 p.m. The public is welcome! (More Info)

10 Suspects In Court In Double Teen Murder

April 11, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Alander Jordon Wilson, Alander Wilson, Alexandra Marie Romero, Angelita Prado, Carlos Daniel Meza, Carlos Meza, Colorado Springs, Coronado High School, Derek Greer, Diego Chacon, El Paso County, El Paso County Sheriff, Endo Velarde, Fountain, Gustavo Marquez, Joseph Arthur Rodriquez, Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo, Natalie Partida, Tink

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– All 10 suspects in last month’s murder of two teens in El Paso County appeared in court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors filed first-degree murder charges for five of the 10 suspects.

The courtroom was filled with family members and friends of both the suspects and victims.

gustavo marquez 10 Suspects In Court In Double Teen Murder

Gustavo Marquez (credit: El Paso County)

Gustavo Marquez, 19, was the first suspect arrested after the bodies of Natalie Partida and Derek Greer were found on the side of the road. They were found lying on the shoulder of Old Pueblo Road in rural El Paso County near the Pikes Peak International Raceway on March 12.

dead teenagers 6pkg transfer 10 Suspects In Court In Double Teen Murder

Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16 (credit: El Paso County)

Their deaths have been ruled homicides, but authorities have withheld the cause pending completion of toxicology tests.

Marquez was advised of his official charges which include 17 counts including first-degree murder.

dead teenagers 10pkg transfer frame 506 10 Suspects In Court In Double Teen Murder

(credit: CBS)

In court on Tuesday, the judge issued a gag order for eight of the 10 suspects.

endo velarde epcso 10 Suspects In Court In Double Teen Murder

Endo Velarde (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Endo Velarde, 17, also appeared in court. He is the most recent suspect arrested. He turned himself into authorities on April 1. He is facing charges of attempting to influence a public official.

carlos meza from epcso 10 Suspects In Court In Double Teen Murder

Carlos Meza aka Tink (credit: El Paso County)

Carlos “Tink” Meza, 28, was taken into custody following an hours-long search just south of downtown Colorado Springs on March 31.

Breeana Dahlberg, 20, was arrested on charges of second-degree kidnapping that same day.

angelita prado from epcso 10 Suspects In Court In Double Teen Murder

Angelita Prado (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Angelita Prado, 21, was taken into custody March 29 on kidnapping charges related to the double homicide.

alander jordon wilson from epcso 10 Suspects In Court In Double Teen Murder

Alander Jordon Wilson (credit: El Paso Sheriff’s Office)

Alander Wilson, 43, was taken into custody on suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant in connection to the homicides.

double murder arrests 1 10 Suspects In Court In Double Teen Murder

Diego Carlos Chacon (credit: El Paso County)

double murder arrests 4 10 Suspects In Court In Double Teen Murder

Joseph Arthur Rodriquez (credit: El Paso County)

Diego Chacon and Joseph Rodriquez, both 18, Marco Garcia-Bravo, 20, and Alexandra Romero, 21, were arrested less than two weeks after the homicides.

double murder arrests 2 10 Suspects In Court In Double Teen Murder

Alexandra Marie Romero Diego Carlos Chacon (credit: El Paso County)

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST
NEWS TEAM

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia