COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shane Ray. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Senate Approves Colorado Public Records Mediation

April 10, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Open Records Act, Public Records Dispute, State Capitol, State Legislature

DENVER (AP) — A bill encouraging citizens and state agencies to resolve public records disputes outside court is headed to the governor’s desk.

The Senate passed the bill Monday 35-0. It offers mediation as an option when a citizen wants to challenge a government agency’s denial of his or her request for public records.

Under Colorado’s Open Records Act, such challenges must go to court — an expense that deters many from pursuing their requests.

The new bill keeps that court option. But it also requires the record-keeper to contact the citizen to determine if the dispute can be resolved outside of court, including through mediation.

The bill’s sponsors include Republican Rep. Cole Wist, Democratic Rep. Alec Garnett and Republican Sen. John Cooke.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia