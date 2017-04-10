COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shane Ray. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Helicopter Helps Firefighters Quickly Douse Wildfire

April 10, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: Castle Rock, Faver Drive, Wildfires

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters mopped up a wildfire in Castle Rock that broke out on Monday.

The fire ended up burning about three acres on North Faver Drive.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters called in a helicopter to provide water drops which helped crews get it out quickly.

No homes were threatened.

