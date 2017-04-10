Helicopter Helps Firefighters Quickly Douse Wildfire

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters mopped up a wildfire in Castle Rock that broke out on Monday.
The fire ended up burning about three acres on North Faver Drive.
Firefighters called in a helicopter to provide water drops which helped crews get it out quickly.
No homes were threatened.
