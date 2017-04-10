COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shane Ray. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado To Ban Growing Pot For Others

April 10, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: John Hickenlooper, Marijuana Legalization, Pot Grow

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has legalized pot but wants to make it a crime to grow it collectively.

A bill that won final approval in the state Senate Monday makes it a crime to grow recreational pot for someone else. That effectively ends Colorado’s marijuana co-ops.

Legislative analysts have no estimate how many collective marijuana grows exist in Colorado, though they’re anecdotally popular with pot users who share the cost of electricity, water and fertilizer.

The bill has already passed the House and awaits the signature of Gov. John Hickenlooper. The governor backs the idea and is expected to sign it into law.

The bill also sets aside some $6 million a year in marijuana tax money to give law enforcement more money to investigate illegal pot growing operations.

By KRISTEN WYATT, Associated Press

  1. Robert Chase says:
    April 10, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Eliminate fascists from the Colorado General Assembly! The filth do not represent me; if they represent Coloradans, the State lies under a terrible curse.

  2. Robert Chase says:
    April 10, 2017 at 10:58 am

    “Colorado has legalized pot …” — that must be why it is up to a level 1 drug felony and all sales across most of Colorado are felonies (see C.R.S. 18-18-406). Wyatt and the rest of the media lie like the rest of us breathe.

  3. Victor Kurgan says:
    April 10, 2017 at 11:08 am

    The bill? What bill is this? HB 17-1220?

