Runaway Teen At Risk Of Serious Health Problems If Not Found Soon

ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Erie would like the public’s help locating a missing teen girl who is diabetic.

According to police, officers responded to a call in the 600 block of Moffat Street in Historic Downtown about a missing 16-year-old girl, identified as Patience Leigh Thompson, just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Thompson’s mother told officers her daughter ran away from home and was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. by her sister.

Thompson is described as a white female, 5-foot-5 and approximately 140 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants with two white stripes on one leg.

“Patience is a Type-1 diabetic and takes a dose of insulin every 24 hours. She left the residence with a backpack, her blood sugar monitor and some insulin. It was later discovered the insulin she took with her is not enough to meet her daily dose requirements and would only be a maintenance dose to be used if her sugar levels are outside of her normal level during the day,” police said in a statement.

Thompson is at risk for serious health problems if she doesn’t get her normal daily dose of insulin.

Additional Information From The Erie Police Department

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Erie Police Department through Boulder County Dispatch at (303) 441-4444.