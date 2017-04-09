Movement From Baby, But Still No Hints From April The Giraffe About Big Moment

April 9, 2017 12:24 PM

NEW YORK (CBS4) – Handlers at the Animal Adventure Park report activity in April the giraffe’s belly from her baby Sunday morning.

Staff felt kicking and rolling of a leg or neck – some indeterminable baby body part  – on April’s left side. And her appetite is at full capacity.

The signs are there for a birth in the near future. However, there is no urgency in mommy-to-be’s manner.

Staff also took time to address their Oliver-April timeline: “First observed breeding behavior was October 2015. This started our counting for when to possibly expect a calf. It is quite obvious conception did not occur until months later.”

Stay tuned, everyone!

