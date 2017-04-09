Movement From Baby, But Still No Hints From April The Giraffe About Big Moment

NEW YORK (CBS4) – Handlers at the Animal Adventure Park report activity in April the giraffe’s belly from her baby Sunday morning.
Staff felt kicking and rolling of a leg or neck – some indeterminable baby body part – on April’s left side. And her appetite is at full capacity.
The signs are there for a birth in the near future. However, there is no urgency in mommy-to-be’s manner.
Staff also took time to address their Oliver-April timeline: “First observed breeding behavior was October 2015. This started our counting for when to possibly expect a calf. It is quite obvious conception did not occur until months later.”
Stay tuned, everyone!