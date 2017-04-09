Inmate Allegedly Used Impersonation To Escape, Now Back In Custody

BRIGHTON (CBS4) – Authorities in Adams County have an inmate who was mistakenly released Friday back in custody.
Shannon Owens, 31, “presented himself as another inmate who was being released,” according to a statement from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday the sheriff’s office said they found Owens at a motel near Interstate 76 and 88th Avenue. He came out of his room and was arrested without any problems.
Owens was being held for a parole violation.
Online court records indicate he was due to appear in Arapahoe County District Court April 28 on multiple forgery charges.
In 2008, Owens was arrested for his involvement in a shooting in Pueblo. An initial attempted murder charge was dismissed by the district attorney. Owens pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in that case.
According to Adams County, Owens previously lived in Aurora.