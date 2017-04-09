Woman Goes Missing After Early Morning Cigarette At Hotel

By Jamie Leary

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A family is pleading for help finding their daughter who disappeared from the Sheraton Hotel in Greenwood Village on April 2.

Surveillance from the hotel shows Bethany Luttrell, 25, leaving around 3 a.m. to smoke a cigarette and then coming back inside. According to Bethany’s family, her boyfriend told police she didn’t return to her hotel room. He said she texted him saying she was leaving to seek help from a counselor. He reported her missing around 1 p.m. the following day.

Bethany Luttrell (credit: Facebook)

Bethany Luttrell (credit: Facebook)

When Bethany’s family got the news, her parents and siblings drove from Texas straight to Greenwood Village. They have been staying at a Motel 6, and while they’re running out of money, they aren’t leaving until they find her.

Bethany Luttrell (credit: Facebook)

Bethany Luttrell (credit: Facebook)

“I just want to get my daughter home. That’s why we’re here.” Bethany’s mother, Tonte Bellan-Harris sobbed as she talked to CBS4, but said she wasn’t giving up, “I’ll spare no expense. I’ll do whatever I have to do, go wherever I have to go.”

bethany luttrell surveillance 2 Woman Goes Missing After Early Morning Cigarette At Hotel

Surveillance image of Bethany Luttrell at the hotel (credit: Greenwood Village Police Department)

Surveillance image of Bethany Luttrell at the hotel (credit: Greenwood Village Police Department)

Bethany told her family she and her boyfriend were staying at the Sheraton for a convention where she was hired to serve coffee. So far, her family has found no proof the convention existed. Another red flag her family pointed to is the fact that wherever Bethany told her boyfriend she was going, for some reason, she left her purse behind. Greenwood Village police are investigating but say right now there isn’t enough information to call the case suspicious.

Additional Information From The Greenwood Village Police Department

If you know the location of Bethany or have any information you’re asked to contact Detective Sarah Malafronte with the Greenwood Police Department at 303-486-8264.

