Suspected Drunk Driver Displaces Family After Crash Into Home

April 8, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Drunk Driving, Knox Court, Nancy Plata

DENVER (CBS4) – A family has been forced from their home after a suspected drunk driver crashed into it early Friday morning.

The crash occurred at the home located in the 2000 block of South Knox Court.

The driver was arrested on suspicion on DUI.

knox car into house 10890kg Suspected Drunk Driver Displaces Family After Crash Into Home

(credit: CBS)

knox car into house 10pkg Suspected Drunk Driver Displaces Family After Crash Into Home

(credit: CBS)

Neighbors told CBS4’s Andrea Flores it wasn’t the first time a vehicle crashed into a home in the area.

“You just never really think that these things are going to happen to you,” resident Nancy Plata said.

Plata said after the crash they smelled natural gas.

“We literally just grabbed all of our stuff and ran out (to) the backyard because we couldn’t get out of the front door,” she said.

The car came with inches of Plata’s parent’s bedroom.

“I just hugged my dad because he was so close to that door.”

knox car into house 10p678kg Suspected Drunk Driver Displaces Family After Crash Into Home

(credit: CBS)

knox car into house 10p456kg Suspected Drunk Driver Displaces Family After Crash Into Home

(credit: CBS)

Plata said the driver couldn’t talk and was stumbling. She said it was apparent he had been drinking.

Neighbor Erik Perry said the crash didn’t come as a surprise.

“It’s kind of a dangerous little intersection,” Perry said. “I’ve lived right here for four years now and I’ve seen several dogs killed … this is the second time I’ve seen a house it.”

It could be weeks before Plata and her family are allowed back into their home because of the damage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia