Suspected Drunk Driver Displaces Family After Crash Into Home

DENVER (CBS4) – A family has been forced from their home after a suspected drunk driver crashed into it early Friday morning.

The crash occurred at the home located in the 2000 block of South Knox Court.

The driver was arrested on suspicion on DUI.

Neighbors told CBS4’s Andrea Flores it wasn’t the first time a vehicle crashed into a home in the area.

“You just never really think that these things are going to happen to you,” resident Nancy Plata said.

Plata said after the crash they smelled natural gas.

“We literally just grabbed all of our stuff and ran out (to) the backyard because we couldn’t get out of the front door,” she said.

The car came with inches of Plata’s parent’s bedroom.

“I just hugged my dad because he was so close to that door.”

Plata said the driver couldn’t talk and was stumbling. She said it was apparent he had been drinking.

Neighbor Erik Perry said the crash didn’t come as a surprise.

“It’s kind of a dangerous little intersection,” Perry said. “I’ve lived right here for four years now and I’ve seen several dogs killed … this is the second time I’ve seen a house it.”

It could be weeks before Plata and her family are allowed back into their home because of the damage.