Students Injured After Pickup Driver Hits School Bus, Flees The Scene

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two students were injured when a driver hit a school bus and then fled.
The crash happened Friday morning in Colorado Springs. Police say a white pickup tried to pass the bus but ended up smashing into the corner of it.
Sixteen middle school students were on board at the time. Two students suffered minor injuries.
Parents say they’re tired of drivers who are in such a hurry.
“If you have kids of your own I don’t think you’d appreciate someone doing that to your child, so have respect for other people’s kids because they’re there to keep them safe,” said Catherine Knepshield, whose child was injured in the crash.
The driver is still on the loose. Police are looking for a white pickup with damage to the right passenger side.