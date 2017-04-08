Students Injured After Pickup Driver Hits School Bus, Flees The Scene

April 8, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two students were injured when a driver hit a school bus and then fled.

co hit and run bus crash456 6vo Students Injured After Pickup Driver Hits School Bus, Flees The Scene

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened Friday morning in Colorado Springs. Police say a white pickup tried to pass the bus but ended up smashing into the corner of it.

Sixteen middle school students were on board at the time. Two students suffered minor injuries.

co hit and run bus crash 6vo Students Injured After Pickup Driver Hits School Bus, Flees The Scene

(credit: CBS)

Parents say they’re tired of drivers who are in such a hurry.

“If you have kids of your own I don’t think you’d appreciate someone doing that to your child, so have respect for other people’s kids because they’re there to keep them safe,” said Catherine Knepshield, whose child was injured in the crash.

co hit and run bus crash 8906vo Students Injured After Pickup Driver Hits School Bus, Flees The Scene

(credit: CBS)

The driver is still on the loose. Police are looking for a white pickup with damage to the right passenger side.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia