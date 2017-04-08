Student Arrested, Expelled After Clown Attack Hoax

April 8, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Clown Threat, Facebook, Fort Collins Police Services, Larimer County Sheriff, Laura Lunsford, Poudre High School

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Facebook account associated with a clown threatened to harm students at Poudre High School last September and now a student allegedly responsible has been arrested.

The day after the threat 530 students stayed home, well above the daily average.

“This further dissemination caused panic throughout our community and student population. Poudre High School, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Collins Police Services were inundated with calls of concern about the threatening message,” Fort Collins Police Services said in a statement.

The underage student has been charged with interference and expelled from school.

“School violence is not a joking matter,” said Sgt. Laura Lunsford, who supervises the FCPS School Resource Officer program. “This wasn’t a harmless prank. It caused a lot of disruption and fear, and we will not tolerate that in our community.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia