Paralyzed Woman, Photographer & Dog Hit The Road To Raise Research Awareness

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – When it comes to living with a spinal cord injury, hoping for a cure can be what some call a fool’s errand.
Coloradan Kelsey Peterson is hitting the road with a photographer and her dog to show others how far research has come.
Peterson was paralyzed after a diving accident. For her, Craig Hospital in Englewood is key to her journey called the Cure Map.
“They definitely set themselves apart for excellence as far as rehabilitation for spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury in the country,” Peterson said.
To follow Peterson, or to help with her fundraising, visit her Kickstarter .com page.