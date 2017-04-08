Boy Critically Injured After Fall On School Grounds

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are investigating after a boy was critically injured in a fall at Denver Academy Friday evening.

According to police, a group of boys were on the school grounds located in the 4400 block of East Iliff Avenue when a boy fell and hit his head.

The boy was taken to the hospital and was last said to be in critical condition.

The incident appears to be an accident.

The boy’s name hasn’t been released.

Statement From Denver Academy

All of us at Denver Academy are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on our campus Friday night involving the critical injury of a teenager. We do not know why this group of boys were on our grounds on Friday evening. There was not an event happening on campus on Friday night and the boys involved are not students of Denver Academy.

We are working with the Denver Police Department on their investigation and are not able to share any additional information at this time. Our hearts and thoughts go out to this young man and his family.