Boy Critically Injured After Fall On School Grounds

April 8, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Denver Academy, Denver Police Department, Iliff Avenue

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are investigating after a boy was critically injured in a fall at Denver Academy Friday evening.

According to police, a group of boys were on the school grounds located in the 4400 block of East Iliff Avenue when a boy fell and hit his head.

denver academy fall rs raw 01 concatenated 143878949 Boy Critically Injured After Fall On School Grounds

(credit: CBS)

denver academy fall rs raw 01 concatenated 1430 0 0849 Boy Critically Injured After Fall On School Grounds

(credit: CBS)

The boy was taken to the hospital and was last said to be in critical condition.

The incident appears to be an accident.

The boy’s name hasn’t been released.

denver academy fall rs raw 01 concatenated 143889049 Boy Critically Injured After Fall On School Grounds

(credit: CBS)

Statement From Denver Academy

All of us at Denver Academy are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on our campus Friday night involving the critical injury of a teenager. We do not know why this group of boys were on our grounds on Friday evening. There was not an event happening on campus on Friday night and the boys involved are not students of Denver Academy.

We are working with the Denver Police Department on their investigation and are not able to share any additional information at this time. Our hearts and thoughts go out to this young man and his family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia