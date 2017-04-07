Rockies Have Big Plans For Opening Weekend

By Lauren Whitney

DENVER (CBS4) – Baseball is back in Colorado, and the Rockies are planning for a big weekend in the Mile High City.

Before the game along Blake Street, the annual Opening Day fest helps kick off the festivities.

Jason Fleming, Director of Promotions and Special Events, says “we’ve got food and games right in front of the ball park for free.”

While the party continues downtown all day outside of Coors Field, inside there are plans for a big pre game ceremony.

“We’ve got a great ceremony planned. We’ve got a ton of military men and women here to help us with the large flag display. We’ve got a balloon release. The lines ups, and the anthem, and the fly over. And we’ll be giving away some hardware to DJ, Charlie, and Nolan,” says Fleming.

The Rockies will also be giving out their annual magnet schedule to everyone who comes to the Home Opener.

If you are heading to the game, you’ll want to make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get into the ballpark. There will be big crowds and longer lines to get in at security.

Fleming says, “come on in, get here early. Enjoy the ballpark. We encourage everyone to be the lines at security and be here for all the fun and games we’ll have on field.”

If you can’t make it to the game today, there are more giveaways and fun through the weekend.

On Saturday, the team will give away the Batting Champion DJ LaMahieu bobble head to the first 20,000 fans. On Sunday, they’ll have a Henley shirt to give away to the first 20,000 fans.

Through the season the team is planning a lot of fun days and giveaways for fans. Each month there will be a dollar hot dog day.

Along with plenty of freebies for fans.

“We’ve got our Star Wars bobble and we’ve got a new one this year that I think will be really cool. We’re doing a Marvel Iron Man Super Hero bobble head,” says Fleming.

Watch meteorologist Lauren Whitney on CBS4 News on weekday evenings at 5, 6, 6:30 and 10 p.m. Check out her bio, connect with her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @LaurenCBS4.