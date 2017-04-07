Latest Forecast: High Clouds Won’t Limit A Big Warm Up On Friday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Despite a veil of thin high cloudiness on Friday, temperatures will still manage to reach into the lower and middle 70s. It will be one of the warmest home openers in the history of Rockies baseball.

It will also stay completely dry across Colorado on Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Then a storm on the West Coast will move north of Colorado Saturday night into Sunday. It will drag a cold front of of it which will cause temperatures to drop about 15 to 20 degrees on Sunday.

Snow is possible in the mountains from Saturday night through Sunday with up to 3″ likely for the mountains of Summit County by early Sunday morning. Most of the moisture will stay in the mountains but we can’t rule out isolated showers reaching the metro area on Sunday. If anything does reach the I-25 corridor, it would be rain.

Next week we expect another warming trend before a storm system approaches Colorado going into next weekend (April 15-16).

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.