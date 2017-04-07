Attorney General Prepared To Fight Federal Marijuana Crackdown

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – The Department of Justice could soon change its stance on legal marijuana.
This week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions created a task force that will evaluate how marijuana laws are enforced.
Colorado and seven other states have legalized recreational marijuana, but the drug is still illegal under Federal law.
The Obama administration had loosened enforcement, but Sessions has hinted that could change.
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson fought President Trump’s travel ban, and is willing to do the same for marijuana.
“The Trump administration should respect what states are doing,” Ferguson said. “We’re laboratories of democracy.”
It’s still unclear how the government would enforce Federal marijuana laws.