Attorney General Prepared To Fight Federal Marijuana Crackdown

April 7, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Bob Ferguson, Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, Marijuana, Marijuana Enforcement

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – The Department of Justice could soon change its stance on legal marijuana.

This week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions created a task force that will evaluate how marijuana laws are enforced.

federal pot crackdown 10sotvo transfer frame 595 Attorney General Prepared To Fight Federal Marijuana Crackdown

(credit: CBS)

Colorado and seven other states have legalized recreational marijuana, but the drug is still illegal under Federal law.

The Obama administration had loosened enforcement, but Sessions has hinted that could change.

federal pot crackdown 10vo transfer frame 769 Attorney General Prepared To Fight Federal Marijuana Crackdown

(credit: CBS)

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson fought President Trump’s travel ban, and is willing to do the same for marijuana.

“The Trump administration should respect what states are doing,” Ferguson said. “We’re laboratories of democracy.”

federal pot crackdown 10sotvo frame 161 Attorney General Prepared To Fight Federal Marijuana Crackdown

Bob Ferguson (credit: CBS)

It’s still unclear how the government would enforce Federal marijuana laws.

