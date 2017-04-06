Try Out A 4-Wheel Course At The Denver Auto Show

April 6, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Camp Jeep, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Auto Show

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Auto Show features more than 300 vehicles focusing on the latest trends like hybrid and electric technology.

There’s even Camp Jeep where off-road drivers can experience the latest in 4-wheeling without leaving the show!

“It is free. We are going to do a little stepping over the logs, it’s a little bumpy. Not everybody is 4-wheeling indoors. You can touch it, feel it, smell it, but you can’t drive it,” said the Camp Jeep driving instructor.

The Denver Auto Show kicked off at noon Thursday and continues through April 9. The CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab will be on display during the auto show.

Visitors can also enter to win lunch with the CBS4 Weather Team at the CBS4 Outdoor Weather Lab.

