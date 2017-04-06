Denver Among The Worst Cities For Dog Attacks On Letter Carriers

April 6, 2017 11:11 AM
DENVER (CBS4)– It’s no secret that Denver is a dog city but what you may not know is that the Mile High City ranks among the worst for dog attacks on letter carriers.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, Denver had 47 dog attacks on letter carriers in 2016.

That marks a 24 percent increase over the year before and is double that of five years ago.

The report ranks the cities in the U.S. and Denver falls at number seven, between Chicago and Detroit.

“There’s a myth we often hear at the Postal Service: Don’t worry, my dog won’t bite,” said Denver Postmaster Mark Talbott. “Dog attacks are a nationwide issue and not just a postal problem. Any dog can bite and all attacks are preventable through responsible pet ownership.”

Postal officials shared these tips to prevent dog attacks:

  1. If a letter carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to get at strangers.
  2. Dog owners should remind their children about the need to keep the family dog secured. Parents should remind their children not to take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of the family pet as the dog may view the letter carrier handing mail to a child as a threatening gesture.

2016 Dog Attack Rankings by City 

Ranking City, State 2016

Dog Attacks

 2015

Dog Attacks
1 LOS ANGELES 80 56
2 HOUSTON 62 77
3 CLEVELAND 60 59
4 SAN DIEGO 57 58
5 LOUISVILLE 51 51
6 DETROIT 48 32
7 DENVER 47 38
8 CHICAGO 46 59
9 INDIANAPOLIS 44 31
10 MINNEAPOLIS 43 30
11 PORTLAND 41 41
12 SAN ANTONIO 42 39
13 DALLAS 41 57
14 PHILADELPHIA 40 44
15 COLUMBUS 39 43
16 BALTIMORE 36 31
17 PHOENIX 35 36
