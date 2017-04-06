Denver Among The Worst Cities For Dog Attacks On Letter Carriers

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s no secret that Denver is a dog city but what you may not know is that the Mile High City ranks among the worst for dog attacks on letter carriers.
According to the U.S. Postal Service, Denver had 47 dog attacks on letter carriers in 2016.
That marks a 24 percent increase over the year before and is double that of five years ago.
The report ranks the cities in the U.S. and Denver falls at number seven, between Chicago and Detroit.
“There’s a myth we often hear at the Postal Service: Don’t worry, my dog won’t bite,” said Denver Postmaster Mark Talbott. “Dog attacks are a nationwide issue and not just a postal problem. Any dog can bite and all attacks are preventable through responsible pet ownership.”
Postal officials shared these tips to prevent dog attacks:
- If a letter carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to get at strangers.
- Dog owners should remind their children about the need to keep the family dog secured. Parents should remind their children not to take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of the family pet as the dog may view the letter carrier handing mail to a child as a threatening gesture.
2016 Dog Attack Rankings by City
|Ranking
|City, State
|2016
Dog Attacks
|2015
Dog Attacks
|1
|LOS ANGELES
|80
|56
|2
|HOUSTON
|62
|77
|3
|CLEVELAND
|60
|59
|4
|SAN DIEGO
|57
|58
|5
|LOUISVILLE
|51
|51
|6
|DETROIT
|48
|32
|7
|DENVER
|47
|38
|8
|CHICAGO
|46
|59
|9
|INDIANAPOLIS
|44
|31
|10
|MINNEAPOLIS
|43
|30
|11
|PORTLAND
|41
|41
|12
|SAN ANTONIO
|42
|39
|13
|DALLAS
|41
|57
|14
|PHILADELPHIA
|40
|44
|15
|COLUMBUS
|39
|43
|16
|BALTIMORE
|36
|31
|17
|PHOENIX
|35
|36
|18
|LOS ANGELES
|80
|56
|19
|HOUSTON
|62
|77
|20
|CLEVELAND
|60
|59