Bystanders Rescue Visually Impaired Man Who Fell Onto Train Tracks

ATLANTA (CBS4) – Bystanders leaped into action and risked their own lives to save a blind man who fell from a downtown train platform onto the tracks below.
Two people jumped down and lifted the man by his legs while two more on the platform grabbed his shoulders. Transit police officers arrived just as the man was hoisted back onto the train platform.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the man was taken to the hospital with an ankle or leg injury.