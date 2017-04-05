A DAY FOR WEDNESDAY'S CHILD: Help The Adoption Exchange connect children waiting in foster care with families! Call (303) 831-HELP(4357) (MAKE A DONATION | MORE INFORMATION)

Avs Players On NHL’s Decision To Keep Players From Olympics

April 5, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Avalanche, Erik Johnson, NHL, Olympics

DENVER (CBS4)– Despite the NHL’s decision to keep players off the ice at the Olympics, some players with the Colorado Avalanche don’t think it’s the end of the discussion.

The NHL decided not to allow players in the 2018 Olympics. Typically the league would schedule a break to allow the best players in the game to play for their home country.

In the past, players like Matt Duchene and Gabe Landeskog have had the chance to play in the Olympics.

Avs defenseman Erik Johnson, who won the Silver Medal with the U.S. in 2010. He’s not sure if this fight is over yet.

“I don’t know if there is an appeal process or whatever but I know they said they consider the matter closed but I think you’ll see a lot of players, especially other teams’ top players that will want to go. I would be shocked if that’s the end of it,” said Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson.

