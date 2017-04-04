TRAFFIC ALERT: WB Lanes of I-70 at Vail Pass closed after 20+ vehicle crash (Full Story)

Police Search For Shoplifting Duo

April 4, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Crime Stoppers

DENVER (CBS4)– Police are searching for two women wanted for shoplifting large items from a department store.

Police say on two separate dates in February, the women were seen taking large dollar items from a department store.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

