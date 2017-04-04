Police Search For Bicycle Thief

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a man who is believed to have stolen a bicycle from a garage.

Police say about 2 a.m. on March 18 the man entered the victim’s garage in the 2700 block of North Tamarac Street and took a bicycle that was stored inside.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.