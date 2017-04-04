Police Search For Attempted Sex Assault Suspect

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver searched for a man wanted for attempted sexual assault.
Police say the attack happened on March 20 in the area of 16th and Josephine.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the picture is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.