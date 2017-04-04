Mosque Vandalism Suspect Fails To Show Up For Court

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who admitted to vandalizing a Fort Collins mosque, after he failed to show up for court on Tuesday.

Surveillance images captured the incident around 4:00 a.m. March 26 at the Islamic Center of Fort Collins at 925 West Lake Street. Leaders say rocks were thrown through glass doors, windows were damaged, and a bible had been thrown inside, through a shattered glass pane.

An arrest affidavit in the case indicates investigators tied Joseph Giaquinto, 35, of Fort Collins, to the crime through evidence found at the scene and inside his home, an apartment located across the street from the mosque.

In an interview with detectives, Giaquinto told them he knew he was on the center’s property without permission, caused the damage, then went home to get a bible, before returning to throw it inside, according to the document.

Giaquinto appeared in court last month on charges of criminal mischief, trespassing and bias motivated crime. A judge set his bond at $7,500 and he was released.

Because he didn’t show up for court on Tuesday, the bond was forfeited and once he’s in custody he will remain there and not be eligible for release.

Giaquinto’s father told CBS4 his son spent eight years in the army and served in Iraq.

A criminal background check reveals two months ago, police arrested Giaquinto on suspicion of theft, in a case unrelated to Sunday’s incident.

The arrest document makes no mention of specifically why Giaquinto may have targeted this center. The community has already raised more than $25,000 to pay for improvements.