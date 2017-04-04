Grim Discovery After Fire Doused At Makeshift Living Structure

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters made a grim discovery in Longmont Monday night.
A body was found after putting out a fire.
The fire started inside a small makeshift living quarters on Main Street near 1st Avenue.
Police, arson investigators, and the coroner’s office all responded to the scene to investigate once the body was found.
At this point, police have released very little information but have determined that the person in the fire is not missing Aravind Elangovan, 19, from Longmont.
The investigation into the origin of the fire could take a week.