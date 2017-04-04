GPS Helped Track Down Burglary Suspect

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood say DPS monitoring helped them track down a man they believe is responsible for 24 separate burglaries over the past three months.

“We had a total of 24 burglaries that had occurred in about a two-month period earlier this year,” said Lakewood Police spokesman Steve Davis. “I’d say probably 90 percent of them were restaurant burglaries.”

Burglary detectives arrested Arthur Lopez for the burglaries that occurred between January and March of this year. But only a few of the businesses had surveillance video.

Police believe Lopez, 24, of Longmont, is responsible for committing the burglaries at restaurants, liquor stores and laundromats. Most of the businesses sustained damage from the forced entries which occurred during nighttime hours.

“He noticed in some of the surveillance video that the burglar had goggles on but he could see eye glasses under the goggles.

The crime analyst found suspects with lengthy criminal histories and detectives found Lopez.

“That was the main MO of this burglar, to get in and get any amount of cash he could,” said Davis.

Lopez was already in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated charges. Police in Lakewood have prepared an arrest warrant, requesting that he be held on suspicion of 24 counts of second-degree burglary.

Davis said Lopez has admitted to the burglaries. Detectives say the ankle monitor he wears links him to each location hit around the time of the burglaries.

“There was never any great amount of money. I think most businesses are smart enough not to leave large amounts of cash,” said Davis.

Police also believe that with so many locations, Lopez could be part of a ring that likely expands beyond Lakewood.

“The case is still open as far as those other potential suspects. Mr. Lopez has not been forthcoming in identifying those people,” said Davis.

Additional Information on Lakewood Police:

Anyone who feels they may have information regarding Lopez that would assist detectives is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7111.