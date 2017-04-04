WET, HEAVY SNOW: A few closings, delays on a wet Tuesday (School Closings List | Latest Forecast | Traffic)

Denver Activists Joining Effort Marking MLK Assassination

April 4, 2017 7:08 AM
Filed Under: Black Lives Matters, Fight For $15, Martin Luther King Jr.

DENVER (AP) — Activists for racial justice and economic equality are joining forces in Denver as part of a national effort to mark the 49th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

blm disruption 5pkg tra8nsfer Denver Activists Joining Effort Marking MLK Assassination

(credit: CBS)

Members of Black Lives Matters and the Fight for $15 campaign are holding their first joint action on Tuesday in two dozen cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas and Denver.

Activists in Denver plan to host a screening of “At The River I Stand”, a movie about King’s efforts to help striking black sanitation workers in Memphis right before his death, followed by a panel of speakers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia