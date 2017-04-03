Boyfriend Of Crash Victim: ‘Her Daughter Is Definitely Beat Up’

By Rick Sallinger

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Tara Hildebrand was driving her daughter and son to elementary school when like a bolt out of the blue a wanted man fleeing from police in a car slammed into their vehicle in Loveland.

Hildebrand and her 9- and 11-year-old children were in a Subaru. It was struck by a speeding Prius that was believed carjacked.

Hildebrand suffered a broken hip, pelvis, neck injury and cracked sternum. Her sister Rachel flew in from Washington, D.C. upon hearing what happened to her sister.

“I’m not even sure if it’s sunk in,” Rachel said. “The biggest thing is I knoe she feels a lot of guilt with her daughter.”

Law enforcement authorities were pursuing Adam Fulford. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Guns and firearms were found in his Fort Collins apartment.

Fulford had been arrested on March 11 after guns and drugs, including heroin, were found in his truck parked at Lon Hagler Reservoir near Loveland. He posted bond and failed to appear in court after that.

After searching for Fulford at his apartment he got away in a taxi. The taxi driver was shot in the leg. That was before the collision involving the mother and her two children.

“Her daughter is definitely beat up and it is going to be a while until she gets back on her feet,” Hildebrand’s boyfriend Sean Johnson said.

Johnson passed along words of appreciation for the thoughts and help they have received.

The daughter asked to pass along that she was happy to receive stuffed animals and candy. She plans to buy her roller derby team donuts when she gets out of the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help assist the family.

