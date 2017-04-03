Botanic Gardens Announces Summer Concert Line Up

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Botanic Gardens and Swallow Hill have announced their summer concert line up which includes musical performances with something for every taste.
The line up includes some throw back favorites in jazz, pop and country music along with some rock legends.
Tickets go on sale to members 10 a.m. on April 10 and to the public at 10 a.m. April 18.
Denver Botanic Gardens 2017 summer concert lineup:
June 1: Taj Mo’: The Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ Band
June 13: Punch Brothers
July 12: Natalie Merchant
July 19: Mary Chapin Carpenter (with Sarah Jarosz)
July 21: Buddy Guy
July 28: The Mavericks
Aug. 1: Stephen Stills & Judy Collins (with Numa Edema)
Aug. 3: Dwight Yoakam
Aug. 7: Randy Newman
Aug. 10: José González (with Darlingside)
Aug. 13: Garrison Keillor’s “Love and Comedy” Tour 2017 (with Richard Dworsky, Heather Masse and Fred Newman) *
Aug. 14: Herbie Hancock
Aug. 15: Bela Fleck & The Flecktones and The Chick Corea Elektric Band
Aug. 27: Lucero
Aug. 30: Gipsy Kings
The Botanic Gardens is located at 1007 York St. in Denver.