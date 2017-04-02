Reward Offered For Information On Sexual Assault Suspect

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are now offering a reward for information leading to a person of interest in a sexual assault.

The woman says a man hit her from behind and groped her in an alley near 16th Avenue and York Street.

The attack left the woman battered and bruised. She doesn’t want to be identified but has a warning for other women.

“It can happened to anybody,” she said. “Nobody deserves to be attacked, and I just want people to be careful. I never would have thought this would happen to me.”

Additional Information From The Denver Police Department

Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones.