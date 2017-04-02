Suspect In Murder Of Pregnant Woman In Denver Arrested in Texas

By Melissa Garcia

BEDFORD, Texas (CBS4) – Police have arrested a man wanted for the murder of a young woman at a Denver motel.

Quinasia Russell, 23, was found shot to death Oct. 15, 2016 inside a room at the Airway Motel on East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street.

Denver police named Brent Kelley, 27, as the suspect in the deadly shooting.

Now nearly 6 months after Russell’s murder, police in Bedford, Texas have located Kelley and took him into custody.

Officials with the Bedford Police Department Sunday told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia that officers had arrested Kelly Thursday on a fugitive warrant out of Denver District Court.

It was unknown why Kelley was in Bedford, how long he had been there, or how authorities discovered his whereabouts.

The victim’s friends and family members knew Russell as “Nay-Nay,” and said that she had been expecting a child when her life was taken.

Loved ones gathered in mourning outside of the motel where she took her last breath. Relatives there had pleaded for Russell’s killer to come forward.

“Turn yourself in, because death is going to chase you down too. You’re not going to just get away with it,” Russell’s cousin Debra had said in an interview with CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

Denver police on Sunday could not comment on Kelley’s arrest or say where investigators were in the murder case.

Authorities in Texas had moved Kelley from Bedford to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth.

Denver police spokesperson Raquel Lopez confirmed there are Denver police investigators in Texas for the case. It’s unknown if they will fly back with Kelley to face his charge of first-degree murder.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.