Physical, Behavoral Changes Point To Giraffe Baby’s Birth

NEW YORK (CBS4) – April has made it to April.
According to staff at the Animal Adventure Park, we won’t be waiting long for a baby giraffe. A very pregnant April is undergoing physical changes indicative of an imminent birth.
She is also acting quite like the time is near.
“Her behavior has changed drastically from yesterday to today,” her handlers wrote on Facebook last night. “She is less engaging, hesitant to eat her feed (and treats) and unresponsive to a lot of various stimuli.”
