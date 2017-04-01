Fort Collins Police Introduce First ‘Patrol Cat?’

April 1, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: April Fool's Day, Buttersworth, Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police Services

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police Services announced the hiring of their first patrol cat.

Officer Buttersworth is a one-year-old Himalayan and “comes from a long line of working cats bred for their temperament and tracking abilities.”

Officer Wier with Buttersworth (credit: Fort Collins Police Services)

“We’re ‘furtunate’ to be the first and only claw enforcement agency in the United States with a cat on staff,” said Officer Wier, the feline’s handler. “This has been a pet project of mine for years, and meow it’s finally a reality.”

“Okay, okay, we’re just kitten. Happy April Fools’ Day, Fort Collins!” police said in a statement.

