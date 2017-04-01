Fort Collins Police Introduce First ‘Patrol Cat?’

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police Services announced the hiring of their first patrol cat.
Officer Buttersworth is a one-year-old Himalayan and “comes from a long line of working cats bred for their temperament and tracking abilities.”
“We’re ‘furtunate’ to be the first and only claw enforcement agency in the United States with a cat on staff,” said Officer Wier, the feline’s handler. “This has been a pet project of mine for years, and meow it’s finally a reality.”
“Okay, okay, we’re just kitten. Happy April Fools’ Day, Fort Collins!” police said in a statement.