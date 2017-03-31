Air Force Academy Graduate Named Colorado Adjutant General

March 31, 2017 3:58 PM
DENVER (AP) — The new commander of Colorado’s National Guard is Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael A. Loh, a combat pilot and a 1984 graduate of the Air Force Academy.

Gov. John Hickenlooper announced Friday that Loh will be the state’s adjutant general, replacing Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Edwards.

Edwards retired after 10 years in that job and 43 years in the military.

The adjutant general oversees more than 5,300 Army and Air national guard personnel in the state. Guard members respond to domestic emergencies and can be called to active duty for combat and other roles.

Loh will also oversee the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Loh’s most recent assignment was National Guard assistant to the commander of the Air Combat Command at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia.

