‘Safe2Tell’ Program Proves To Be Asset Again After School Incident

By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Names discovered on a middle school student’s note threatening school violence are safe thanks to another student reporting it using the school’s Safe2Tell program.

According to officials, the Summit Middle School student is in custody. Parents and students were briefed on the situation in a letter sent home Thursday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case working alongside the school district.

“At this time we have no reason to believe that there is a security risk to the students or the Summit Middle School itself stemming from this incident,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons stated. “This case remains a very fluid and active investigation. I encourage families to continue to talk with their children about safety and the importance about reporting any concerns promptly to parents, school officials, law enforcement or Safe2Tell Colorado, as in this case.”

There’s no word on if the accused student will face any charges.

The school uses an online and in school program called Safe2Tell, allowing students to anonymously tip off school resource officer’s and administrators to possible threats of danger.

Officials say students are safe and that program is working the exact way it was set up to work.

LINK: Safe2Tell Program

