Colorado Sticks With Youth Surveys On Drugs, Sex, Suicide

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers have changed their minds about funding a teen survey that asks about sex, drugs and suicide.
The state Senate voted late Wednesday to restore some $745,000 to next year’s budget to pay for the anonymous Healthy Kids Colorado Survey.
The survey of middle and high school students is controversial because it asks kids some provoking questions. The kids are asked about their sex and drug habits, and whether they’re thinking about committing suicide.
Republicans originally blocked the funding. They called the surveys intrusive.
But other Republicans sided when health officials who call the surveys a crucial tool for knowing about risky childhood behaviors. A few Republicans sided with Democrats Wednesday to restore the survey funding.
The action means the survey conducted since 1991 is likely to continue.
