Bullet Enters Little Girl’s Bedroom, Search On For Shooter

By Shawn Chitnis

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A bullet entered a young girl’s bedroom early Thursday morning and hit a light fixture shattering glass everywhere at a home in Northglenn. She wasn’t injured but police are now trying to figure out who fired the shot.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood,” the mother said. “We’ve never had any problems like this before.”

CBS4 isn’t identifying the family for their privacy.

The mother was up late in her room when she heard a few shots, followed by a couple more coming from outside. Then she heard the glass shatter inside and gathered her family together and called 911.

Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to the 1700 block of Ura Lane.

“I didn’t really see the mess at first,” she explained about entering her daughter’s room. “My first priority was just getting her out of the room and having her close to me.”

Her daughter slept through the shooting and her parents only told her about the broken light. The mother says after they realized what happened and the police were on their way, they went back to their daughter’s room.

“But then we started looking around and saw the bullet hole in the wall and saw the glass all over the floor,” she said.

Police retrieved the bullet but do not have any suspect information at this time.

The family hopes to try and return to their normal routine but doesn’t plan to put their daughter back in her room anytime soon.

“It will take a little for us to get her back into her own bed,” the mother said.

Additional Information From The Northglenn Police Department

Anyone with information on this case should contact Northglenn Police at (303) 450-8868.

Shawn Chitnis reports on the CBS4 Morning News.