Teen Arrested In Attempted Kidnapping Of 4-Year-Old

March 29, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: Attempted Kidnapping, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County, Kidnapping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother stopped a teenage boy before he grabbed her daughter.

Early Tuesday morning, Colorado Springs police officers responded to a call of a prowler in the 1500 block of Gatehouse Circle South.

Their initial investigation determined that someone tried to get into a 4-year-old girl’s bedroom through the window.

As it happened, the girl’s mother went into the room before the 16-year-old boy had contact with the girl.

The boy fled and, after detectives were able to obtain evidence that led to him, was arrested later in the afternoon without incident.

Anyone with information in regards to the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867 or police at (719) 444-7000.

