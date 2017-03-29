Missy Franklin Has Surgery On Both Shoulders

March 29, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: Missy Franklin, Olympics

DENVER (CBS4) – U.S. swimmer Missy Franklin took to social media Wednesday to explain her recent absence.

“I wanted to let my friends and fans know that I’ll be taking some time off to recovery from shoulder surgery,” she posted.

According to her tweet, she started feeling pain last year, but it wasn’t until this year when she had an MRI.

The results came back that she had bursitis, a painful inflammation or irritation of the bursa, which is a sac that’s filled with fluid to lubricate tissues, bones, and more in joints.

Franklin is taking some time off (Doctor and Coach’s orders!) as she focuses on her recovery.

USA’s Missy Franklin competes in a Women’s 200m Freestyle heat during the swimming event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games (credit: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images)

“It won’t be easy, but I know this is what’s best for me to come back stronger than ever!” she posted.

“Thank you all for your continued love and support. My fans are one of my biggest motivations, and it’s their support that keeps me pushing forward every single day. I am forever grateful for them.”

