Man Accused Of Shooting Stranger In The Head Faces Judge

March 29, 2017 3:59 PM
Filed Under: Centennial, Jordan Road, Justin Doe, Nicholas Locascio

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect in a deadly shooting in Centennial faced a judge on Wednesday.

Nicholas Locascio, 29, is now facing four charges in connection to the death of Justin Doe.

Nicholas Locascio (credit: Arapahoe County)

Nicholas Locascio (credit: Arapahoe County)

Doe was shot in the head outside an electrical warehouse where he worked. It happened last Wednesday on South Jordan Road.

Justin Doe (credit: Facebook)

Justin Doe (credit: Facebook)

Police arrested Loscasio the same day on other charges and later tied him to the murder.

Prosecutors have not revealed a motive.

Authorities don’t believe Locascio and Doe knew each other.

