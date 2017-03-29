Man Accused Of Shooting Stranger In The Head Faces Judge

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect in a deadly shooting in Centennial faced a judge on Wednesday.
Nicholas Locascio, 29, is now facing four charges in connection to the death of Justin Doe.
Doe was shot in the head outside an electrical warehouse where he worked. It happened last Wednesday on South Jordan Road.
Police arrested Loscasio the same day on other charges and later tied him to the murder.
Prosecutors have not revealed a motive.
Authorities don’t believe Locascio and Doe knew each other.