Jersey Mike’s To Donate 100 Percent Of Sales Wednesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Eat a sub, help a charity.
That’s what’s behind Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving,” in which they’re donating 100% of sales on Wednesday, March 29.
“On March 29, Day of Giving, we give to give by donating 100 percent of sales to our nearly 150 partner charities nationwide,” said Peter Cancro, founder and CEO, Jersey Mike’s. “The opportunities to give are all around us so please seek out your opportunity to give and make a difference in someone’s life.”
Donations will support nearly 150 local charities across the country, including schools, hospitals, youth organizations, food banks, and more.
This is the company’s 7th-annual Month of Giving. Last year they raised more than $4 million.