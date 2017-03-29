Former Colorado ‘Superintendent Of The Year’ Under Investigation

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned the superintendent of the Boulder Valley School District is under investigation.
A letter sent to staff says Bruce Messinger is on paid leave pending the outcome of the probe.
The letter only says it involves a personnel matter.
“We are confident that you will continue to make the well-being and learning of all students your first priority as you have always done,” the letter to BVSD staff stated.
The district expects the investigation to take about a month.
Messinger was named the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2016.