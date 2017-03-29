Former Colorado ‘Superintendent Of The Year’ Under Investigation

March 29, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Boulder Valley School District, Bruce Messinger, Colorado Superintendent of the Year

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned the superintendent of the Boulder Valley School District is under investigation.

A letter sent to staff says Bruce Messinger is on paid leave pending the outcome of the probe.

bruce messinger bvsd supt pic Former Colorado Superintendent Of The Year Under Investigation

Bruce Messinger (credit: Boulder Valley School District)

The letter only says it involves a personnel matter.

“We are confident that you will continue to make the well-being and learning of all students your first priority as you have always done,” the letter to BVSD staff stated.

The district expects the investigation to take about a month.

Messinger was named the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2016.

