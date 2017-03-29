5-Month-Old Puppy Gets Second Chance On Life

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A 5-month-old puppy is being given a second chance after being found on the road.

An animal shelter said that the puppy was simply too aggressive to be adopted and needed to be put down.

“It’s behavior since it arrived has been extremely high arousal, really won’t calm down, very frontal, very controlling,” Julie Justman with the Pubelo Animal Services said.

After backlash from the public, the shelter reached out to find a behavioral specialist help the puppy.

“It could have such a great future,” said Kent Hill, who wants to adopt the dog. “It’s still learning.”

Hill says his dog Bruno, who now serves as a therapy dog, was also supposed to be put down eight years ago.

“I decided I’d go and find Bruno a friend … saw this fantastic 5-month-old pitbull puppy.”

Hill says he still hopes to adopt the puppy as soon as he can.

“The dog is just too awesome for me to let go, so I definitely intend to adopt this dog someday.”