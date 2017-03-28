Man Accused Of Snatching Cash From Woman After She Cashed Paycheck

MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4) – An arrest has been made after a single mother of two had cashed her paycheck, only to have the money ripped from her hands.
Sergey Bussell, 23, is now in custody and accused of stealing the cash from the woman after she cashed her paycheck at a King Soopers in Monument on March 9.
Police say Bussell is the man seen on surveillance video watching the victim cash her check and then grabbed the money in the parking lot and jumped into an awaiting car with plates that didn’t match.
“The victim is a single mother of two small children (ages 3 and 5) and had recently moved to the Colorado Springs area from out of state,” police said in a statement.
Police said a tip led to the arrest of Bussell.