Attack On Teen Jogger On Trail Happened In Daylight, Populated Area

By Melissa Garcia

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are investigating the attack a teenage girl who was assaulted while running along the High Line Canal.

Investigators said a man ran up behind the teen and tackled her to the ground during her jog on the stretch of canal between Florida and Iliff avenues in unincorporated Arapahoe County shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.

The victim was able to provide only a vague description of the suspect, who she believed to be a white male, possibly in his 20s.

Authorities said that the high school aged girl and her attacker rolled down an embankment and into the canal bed where the victim screamed and kicked the suspect. She was able to fight him off and run away. The suspect also fled on foot.

“It’s really bothersome. And it does scare me,” said a woman who lives in the area and did not want to be identified.

“(It) certainly makes me more aware of watching people that I don’t recognize,” said another resident, who walks along the same stretch of canal every morning.

“It’s pretty scary to know that you could just be travelling along and then boom — someone tries to get you,” said a man who bikes to work on the High Line Canal Trail.

“I think people need to be aware of personal safety, (and) also of the safety of others around them,” said Julie Brooks, a spokeswoman for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Brooks said the attack occurred before the sun went down in an area that is filled with homes.

“It was still daylight hours. A lot of people (were) in the area. This is not an unpopulated area of High Line Canal. So we want people to be aware of things going on around them,” Brooks warned.

The teen suffered serious injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The case was being investigated as unlawful sexual contact and second-degree assault.

No arrest had been made.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.