Birth Certificate Bill Shot Down

DENVER (CBS4) – A bill that would allow people the right to change the gender on their birth certificate has died in the state senate.
Opponents say it would create opportunities for fraud because people would have two birth certificates.
Supporters say transgender people risk being denied for jobs and housing when their birth certificate doesn’t match their current gender.
The bill would have aligned state law with federal policies for those changing their gender on social security cards and passports.
This is the third year the bill has failed.