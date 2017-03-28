Birth Certificate Bill Shot Down

March 28, 2017 8:08 AM
Filed Under: State Capitol, Transgender, Transgender Birth Certificates

DENVER (CBS4) – A bill that would allow people the right to change the gender on their birth certificate has died in the state senate.

Opponents say it would create opportunities for fraud because people would have two birth certificates.

Supporters say transgender people risk being denied for jobs and housing when their birth certificate doesn’t match their current gender.

gender birth certificates 6vo transfer frame 287 Birth Certificate Bill Shot Down

(credit: CBS)

The bill would have aligned state law with federal policies for those changing their gender on social security cards and passports.

This is the third year the bill has failed.

