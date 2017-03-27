Senate Panel To Meet On Supreme Court Nominee, Delay Likely

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee will meet Monday to consider the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, but Democrats are expected to delay the vote until next week.

Any member of the committee can move to delay committee business, and it is frequent practice on the panel.

At least 15 Democrats and independents, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have announced their opposition to the Denver-based appeals court judge, arguing that Gorsuch has ruled too often against workers and in favor of corporations. Others said they don’t believe he’ll be an independent voice from President Donald Trump, who nominated him in January.

Democrats said during and after the hearing that Gorsuch didn’t give clear enough answers when questioned. He refused to give his personal views on most any issue, including abortion, campaign finance and others that Democrats highlighted. Republicans praised his testimony, saying he showed humility and a deep understanding of legal precedent and separation of powers.

The Democrats who have announced their opposition have also said they will try to block the nominee, meaning Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will have to hold a procedural vote requiring 60 votes to move forward. Republicans have a 52-48 majority, so at least eight Democrats and independents will have to vote with Republicans.

McConnell says he hopes Gorsuch would get Democratic votes in the end, but he seems ready to change Senate rules, if necessary, to confirm him with a simple majority.

If the hearing is delayed, the committee will meet again April 3 to recommend Gorsuch to the full Senate favorably or unfavorably. McConnell has said he hopes to confirm Gorsuch on the Senate floor by the end of that week, before the Senate leaves for a two-week recess and in time for the Court’s April arguments.

