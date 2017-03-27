Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Vandalizing Islamic Center, Leaving Bible

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Fort Collins have arrested a man suspected of vandalizing the Islamic Center of Fort Collins over the weekend.

The center told CBS4 a man attempted to break into the facility around 4 a.m. Sunday. The man then threw rocks and bricks through windows before throwing a Bible into the worship hall.

According to police, on Monday investigators identified Joseph Scott Giaquinto, 35, as the suspect and he was taken into custody. He faces charges of criminal mischief, third-degree trespass, and bias-motivated crime.

The community showed their support quickly after hundreds attended a solidarity rally at the center hours after the vandalism was reported. More than $20,000 was raised for the mosque from people across the state.

“We will not tolerate acts of hatred in our community, and I hope this arrest sends that message loud and clear,” Police Chief John Hutto said in a statement. “While the building can be repaired, this incident caused deeper hurt that won’t just go away. I urge all of our citizens to continue showing the kind of support and acceptance demonstrated at the Islamic Center rally on Sunday night.”

The Islamic Center will use the donated money donated to repair the broken doors. The remaining funds will be used to hire security.