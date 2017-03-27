Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Vandalizing Islamic Center, Leaving Bible

March 27, 2017 9:40 PM
Filed Under: Colorado State University, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Fort Collins, Islamic Center, Islamic Center of Fort Collins, John Kefalas, Lamine Kane, Wade Troxell

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Fort Collins have arrested a man suspected of vandalizing the Islamic Center of Fort Collins over the weekend.

The center told CBS4 a man attempted to break into the facility around 4 a.m. Sunday. The man then threw rocks and bricks through windows before throwing a Bible into the worship hall.

islamic center vandalism 678979kg transfer Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Vandalizing Islamic Center, Leaving Bible

An image of the suspect (credit: CBS)

According to police, on Monday investigators identified Joseph Scott Giaquinto, 35, as the suspect and he was taken into custody. He faces charges of criminal mischief, third-degree trespass, and bias-motivated crime.

The community showed their support quickly after hundreds attended a solidarity rally at the center hours after the vandalism was reported. More than $20,000 was raised for the mosque from people across the state.

“We will not tolerate acts of hatred in our community, and I hope this arrest sends that message loud and clear,” Police Chief John Hutto said in a statement. “While the building can be repaired, this incident caused deeper hurt that won’t just go away. I urge all of our citizens to continue showing the kind of support and acceptance demonstrated at the Islamic Center rally on Sunday night.”

islamic center vandalism 6pkg tra678678nsfer Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Vandalizing Islamic Center, Leaving Bible

(credit: CBS)

The Islamic Center will use the donated money donated to repair the broken doors. The remaining funds will be used to hire security.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia