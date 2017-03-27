It May Be Easier To Change The Gender On Birth Certificates

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado lawmakers are taking another look at a bill that would make it easier to change the gender on your birth certificate.
The legislation is designed to help transgender Coloradans make the change on their birth certificate without the requirement of surgery.
The House heard the issue earlier in March. Monday, the Senate’s State Veterans and Military Affairs Committee will hear it at 1:30 p.m.
Supporters say transgender people risk being denied for jobs and housing when their birth certificate doesn’t match their current gender.
Opponents have raised questions of fraud and abuse of state records.
This is the third year the bill has been heard.